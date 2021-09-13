BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

