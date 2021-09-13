Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

