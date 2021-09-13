Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $3,733,650.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

Roblox stock opened at $87.88 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

