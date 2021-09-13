Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $481.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $446.00 to $481.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.33.

LULU stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

