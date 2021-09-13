Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257,253 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 604.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 218,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

MTRX opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

