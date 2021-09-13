Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 56,700 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $24,654,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $19,005,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $18,157,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $17,070,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,673,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $0.81 on Monday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.