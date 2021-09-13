Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.