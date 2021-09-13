Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

DGT stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.