Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $21,010,508.46 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CACC opened at $601.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.
CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.
Read More: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.