Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $21,010,508.46 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $601.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $103,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

