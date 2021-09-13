KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $419,500,738.32 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

