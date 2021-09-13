Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.40 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $882.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

