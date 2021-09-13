Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $223,000 Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $17,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

