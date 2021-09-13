Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

HBCP stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

