Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 2,148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $2,817,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth $3,087,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.