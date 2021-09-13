Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 578,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.56 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

