Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGS opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

