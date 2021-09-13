Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.95 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

