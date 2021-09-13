Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $559,000.

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $92.84 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

