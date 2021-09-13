Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Raised to $30.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $532,392 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.