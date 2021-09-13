Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,822,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 18.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

