Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

