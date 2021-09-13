Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $872.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,941 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.