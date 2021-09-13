Morgan Stanley Has $819,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

