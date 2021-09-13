Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) versus Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Head-To-Head Review

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 106.68 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.61

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13%

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Newegg Commerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

