Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $82.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.17. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.