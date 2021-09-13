Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mercantile Bank worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.