Critical Survey: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -6.76% 0.71% 0.35% GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

This table compares Zynga and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 4.85 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -440.00 GoodRx $550.70 million 30.45 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -44.16

GoodRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zynga and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 0 14 0 2.87 GoodRx 1 5 9 0 2.53

Zynga currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $47.47, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

Zynga beats GoodRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

