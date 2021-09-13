Contrasting Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74%

This table compares Outbrain and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.20 $4.36 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.37 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outbrain and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Outbrain beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

