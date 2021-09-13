Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 51.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

