Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 51.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 24.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $187.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $191.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

