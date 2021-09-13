Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,935 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

