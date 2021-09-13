Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

GNTY stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $400.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

