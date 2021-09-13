Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

