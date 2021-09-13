Cowen Begins Coverage on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,942,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,309,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

