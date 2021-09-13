Oppenheimer Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $880.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $844.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $831.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.09. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

