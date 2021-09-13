Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

