Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DCRC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

