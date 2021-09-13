The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $88.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.61.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 184.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.