Maxim Group Raises Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $25.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CRDF stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

