Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $340.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.36.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

