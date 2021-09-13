Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.18.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

