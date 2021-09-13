Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 86.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 406,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

