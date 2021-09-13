Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Billion

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 86.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 406,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.