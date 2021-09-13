Financial Analysis: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) versus Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fairfax India and Mentor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 19.28% 15.24% Mentor Capital -12.62% -24.07% -11.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax India and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.93 -$41.48 million N/A N/A Mentor Capital $4.83 million 0.52 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

Mentor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fairfax India.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax India beats Mentor Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other. The Cannabis and Medical Marijuana segment involves in the operation of subsidiaries in the cannabis and medical marijuana sector. The Facilities Operations Related segment represents company’s legacy investment which works with business park owners, governmental centers, and apartment complexes to reduce their facility related operating costs. The Corporate and Other segment comprises NeuCourt investments from the cannabis and medical marijuana segment. The company was founded by Chester Billingsley on July 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

