Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.40.

AVIR stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.08. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

