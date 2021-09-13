RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $710.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upped their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average is $636.72. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

