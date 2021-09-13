Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

RKLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RKLY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

