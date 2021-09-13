Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.29.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $284.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.