Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.11.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ITRI stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

