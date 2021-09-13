Zacks Investment Research Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower ROE pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.55.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.