OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OCANF. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OceanaGold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.51.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

